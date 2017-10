Paid internship Great portfolio builder Work with an energetic and active team Gain experience while getting paid Design graphic work for print and digital communications Must be a current TTU student

Preferably senior graphic design major

Must be comfortable using fonts other than Papyrus and Comic Sans Send your resume to mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu. Please call 806-742-0502 with any questions. Posted:

10/11/2017



Originator:

Daniel Burgner



Email:

daniel.burgner@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Institutional Advancement





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities