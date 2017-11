Copyright and Fair Use for Students workshop today

Learn to navigate the sometimes rocky landscape of intellectual property in this Learn @ Your Library workshop.

Click here to register.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu or camille.thomas@ttu.edu Posted:

11/3/2017



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/3/2017



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental