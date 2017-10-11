In this workshop, learn to: Distinguish fake news from real news

Navigate information in a post-truth world

Differentiate pseudoscience from legitimate science To register, click here

For more information, contact jon.hufford@ttu.edu or brian.quinn@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/2/2017



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/10/2017



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

