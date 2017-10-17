|
Presentations for the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's Advancing Creative Scholarship Awards. Art and Theatre professors will showcase recent and ongoing work. Each talk will range from 10-30 minutes. Free and open to the public.
530pm Bill Gelber
550pm Sang-Mi Yoo
600pm Robin Germany
610pm Jiawei Gong
620pm Heather Warren-Crow
640pm Kevin Chua
|Posted:
10/11/2017
Originator:
Kevin Chua
Email:
kevin.chua@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Art
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2017
Location:
Art B01
Categories