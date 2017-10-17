Presentations for the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's Advancing Creative Scholarship Awards. Art and Theatre professors will showcase recent and ongoing work. Each talk will range from 10-30 minutes. Free and open to the public.



530pm Bill Gelber

550pm Sang-Mi Yoo

600pm Robin Germany

610pm Jiawei Gong

620pm Heather Warren-Crow

640pm Kevin Chua