The Texas Tech flag at Memorial Circle is lowered to half-staff in honor of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Officer East was employed as a Guard at the El Paso campus of the Texas Tech Police Department from December 1, 2014 to April 30, 2017. He received his peace officer certification in 2016. On May 1, 2017, he transferred to the Lubbock campus as a Police Officer. He died in the line of duty on October 9, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Carmen and two daughters, Ana and Monica of El Paso. The flag will remain at half-staff until his interment which will be determined at a later date.