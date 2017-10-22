TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Community Garden's Fall Harvest Festival

The Heart of Lubbock presents its 4th annual Fall Harvest Festival!

Free event with food, crafts for sale, face painting, activities and games, photo booth, a raffle and much more!

Come by 2324 21st Street on Oct. 22nd from 10 am - 3 pm!

The purpose of this event is to:
-Increase community awareness about the garden
-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community
-Provide free nutritious and delicious food for any community member
-Celebrate 4 years of being in full operation

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
10/11/2017
10/11/2017

Originator:
Elizabeth Roesler

Email:
elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
10/22/2017

Location:
2324 21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79411

