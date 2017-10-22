The Heart of Lubbock presents its 4th annual Fall Harvest Festival!



Free event with food, crafts for sale, face painting, activities and games, photo booth, a raffle and much more!



Come by 2324 21st Street on Oct. 22nd from 10 am - 3 pm!



The purpose of this event is to:

-Increase community awareness about the garden

-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community

-Provide free nutritious and delicious food for any community member

-Celebrate 4 years of being in full operation

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.