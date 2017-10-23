As part of Week Without Violence, Women's & Gender Studies is hosting a workshop focusing on the national campaign #ItsOnUs, Monday, Oct 23, 5:30pm-6:30pm, in Human Science Bldg. room 174.

In the fall of 2014, The Women's Studies Program led the call for Texas Tech and proudly announced the release of our video pledge, #ItsOnUs, on our YouTube channel.

· here View our video pledge, click

During the week of October 6th, 2014 we set aside five days for taping sessions for faculty, staff and students. Over 30 supporters took time to participate in taking the pledge and announcing their call to action.

Now we are challenging other departments, student organizations and programs to create their own video pledge. There is no time limit to how long this campaign will continue. This is a critical step forward to engage as many members of our community as possible to stand in solidarity to make our campus safe.

“It’s On Us” aims to fundamentally shift the way we think about sexual assault, by inspiring everyone to see it as their responsibility to do something, big or small, to prevent it. The campaign reflects the belief that sexual assault isn’t just an issue involving a crime committed by a perpetrator against a victim, but one in which the rest of us also have a role to play.



We are committed to creating an environment - be it a dorm room, a party, a bar or club, or the greater college campus - where sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.

We need your help to generate a campus wide campaign for all administrative, academic, service oriented, student, faculty and staff related departments and organizations to encourage them to make their own video pledge.

Come to the workshop to find out how you can be part of the change.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, unit supervisor/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu