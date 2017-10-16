|
Professor Rafael Santana will speak about "The Reputation Economy." Prof. Santana is dean of the School of Communication at Universidad Panamericana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he teaches courses in Public Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Identity. A reception will follow at the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication (CoMC 263). This talk is free and open to the public.
10/11/2017
Kenton Wilkinson
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu
Media and Communication
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2017
Media & Communication 265
