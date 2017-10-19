The Teaching Academy is offering several scholarships (up to $1,500 each) for faculty members interested in attending a conference dedicated to teaching and learning. All full -time professors of practice, full-time instructors, tenure-track and tenured faculty are eligible for this scholarship, but at least one will be earmarked for a non-Teaching Academy member. Applicants should submit a short statement (3 page maximum, including the cover page) with the following items:

Cover page with applicant name, title, date.

Conference details (including title, location, dates, costs/how you would spend the $1,500). * Travel must be completed by the end of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which concludes on August 31 st , 2018.

Justification statement for how this conference will specifically impact your teaching effectiveness and how ideas from this conference might be developed into a poster session at the John M. Burns Scholarship for Teaching and Learning Conference for a broader interdisciplinary audience

Submit all applications by Monday, November 27th at midnight online

https://webportalapp.com/appform/login/ttuschov. Applications will be reviewed by the Lawrence Schovanec Scholarship Selection Committee from the Teaching Academy. Each year, all recipients of the scholarships will be expected to design and present a poster presentation at the annual John M. Burns Conference in the fall after their conference experience. Recipients may also be asked to serve on subsequent selection committees for the scholarship. For questions, please contact Esther Saldivar at esther.saldivar@ttu.edu.