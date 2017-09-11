The Teaching Academy is offering several scholarships (up to $1,500 each) for faculty members interested in attending a conference dedicated to teaching and learning. All full -time professors of practice, full-time instructors, tenure-track and tenured faculty are eligible for this scholarship, but at least one will be earmarked for a non-Teaching Academy member. Applicants should submit a short statement (3 page maximum, including the cover page) with the following items:

Cover page with applicant name, title, date.

Conference details (including title, location, dates, costs/how you would spend the $1,500). * Travel must be completed by the end of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which concludes on August 31 st , 2018.

Justification statement for how this conference will specifically impact your teaching effectiveness and how ideas from this conference might be developed into a poster session at the John M. Burns Scholarship for Teaching and Learning Conference for a broader interdisciplinary audience