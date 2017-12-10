Sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, The Multi-Cultural Center is a resource available on campus for students to relax, gather, and do research. The center provides a collection of books that can be checked out by anyone with a valid TTU ID at no cost. The collection includes study aids for the GMAT, GRE, PCAT, MCAT, LSAT, ASVAB and much more. Additional books which include areas such as: Literary Classics, LGBTQ, Gender, History, Feminism, African American Literature, and Hispanic Heritage.

For the full catalog please visit: https://ccaarc.librarika.com/

Time available for checkout: 8:00am - 5:00pm

Location: Doak Hall 101C, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Restrictions: None, open to all Texas Tech affiliates.

For questions contact Nina Ham at (806) 742-8681