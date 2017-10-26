|
The Faculty Research Club is intended to provide a social setting to stimulate interdisciplinary research collaborations, promote informal discussions about research and disseminate information about campus resources to faculty. To stimulate conversation, several faculty members will give a 5-minute summary of their research and opportunities for collaboration.
Each club meeting is open to all faculty at Texas Tech and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
On October 26th, the Innovation Hub will be hosting our monthly meeting. To see more information, a list of this month's speakers, and to sign up for email updates or to host a future event please visit the Faculty Research Club website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/vpr/office/faculty-club.php
10/12/2017
Dustin Delano
dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu
VP Research
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2017
Texas Tech Club
