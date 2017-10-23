The Library will host a State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) raffle fund-raiser from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Library’s Croslin Room. Purchase raffle tickets for opportunities to win movie tickets to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Premier Cinema and Tinseltown Cinema, restaurant gift certificates to the Funky Door, Campisi’s, Blue Sky, The Crafthouse Gastropub, Café J, Hub City Grill and Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe.

Tickets will be $1 each or six for $5. For a $10 donation, you will be eligible for the drawing of a $25 certificate to Café J.

Please stop by and support SECC and help the Libraries and Texas Tech meets it SECC goal this year. You will also be able to submit your SECC donation via laptop provided or complete a paper form.