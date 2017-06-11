TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Huffman Distinguished Lecture Series
Join the Texas Tech School of Law as we welcome Chief Justice Nathan Lincoln Hecht from the Supreme Court of Texas as our distinguished lecturer for the 2017 installment of the Huffman Distinguished Lecture Series. The event will be held on November 6th in the Lanier Auditorium at the School of Law and will begin promptly at 12:00 pm. Lunch will be provided.
Posted:
10/17/2017

Originator:
Jesus Cano

Email:
jesus.cano@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2017

Location:
Texas Tech School of Law - Lanier Auditorium

