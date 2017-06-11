|
Join the Texas Tech School of Law as we welcome Chief Justice Nathan Lincoln Hecht from the Supreme Court of Texas as our distinguished lecturer for the 2017 installment of the Huffman Distinguished Lecture Series. The event will be held on November 6th in the Lanier Auditorium at the School of Law and will begin promptly at 12:00 pm. Lunch will be provided.
10/30/2017
Jesus Cano
jesus.cano@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2017
Texas Tech School of Law - Lanier Auditorium
