First-generation college students face particular challenges as they make their way through the unfamiliar culture of a large college campus with its own language and expectations. Being the first person in their family to attend a university can be an overwhelming transition and, far too often, these students slip through the cracks because of a lack of knowledge or access to campus resources. One way to help these students is to create a sense of connection: knowing that they have professors and staff who began as first-generation college students can ease the anxiety of asking for help, speaking up in class, and even thinking about careers in research and teaching.

First Generations Transition & Mentoring Programs at Texas Tech is launching a first-generation faculty & staff initiative with the following goals.

Provide a sense of connection, access, and encouragement by sharing first-gen. faculty/staff stories;

Create a sense of connection among first-gen faculty/staff; and,

Provide resources, including research literature and educational opportunities, for campus departments and organizations to build on these connections for outreach and student success.

For more information, or if you would like to join this initiative, please contact Patrick Byrne at 806-742-7060 or patrick.byrne@ttu.edu