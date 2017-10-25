Perspectives of Nursing in Ghana: From Male Orderlies to Professional Nurses

featuring David Baba, RN, MSN Instructor, Traditional Undergraduate Program TTUHSC School of Nursing



Wednesday, October 25

Noon CT

Academic Classroom Building, Room 110

During this presentation, David Baba will provide an overview of nursing in Ghana, including a brief history of nursing, nursing education, and licensing. He will also discuss the nursing shortage and nursing unemployment paradox, the migration of nurses, and the global impact of this migration. Mr. Baba will also feature his Baba's Books project, a project he started at TTUHSC to garner support of management, colleagues, and students of TTUHSC for the donation of textbooks for nursing schools in Ghana. In Fall 2016, 673 books were donated to under-resourced nursing schools in Ghana.



David Baba received a bachelor of arts in nursing with psychology and a master of philosophy in nursing from the University of Ghana. He is currently completing a PhD in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. David serves as an instructor for the TTUHSC traditional undergraduate program where he facilitates and teaches mental health, including supervision of mental health clinical learning. He also facilitates simulated learning activities for integrated learning and complex concepts of nursing.

