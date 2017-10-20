Gamma Beta Phi, an honor society at Texas Tech University, will be hosting a blood drive on campus on Friday, Oct. 20th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in cooperation with United Blood Services. It you would like to give blood, follow the link below to read through some important information and to ensure that you qualify to give blood:
http://www.unitedbloodservices.org/pdf/bs300l-ubs.pdf
If you qualify and want to give blood at the drive, you can sign up at this link:
http://www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=731035&opidh=E3CAE10F4182CAC701A698F0CDF2E130&idt=43011.6323032
