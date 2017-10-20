TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Blood Drive

Gamma Beta Phi, an honor society at Texas Tech University, will be hosting a blood drive on campus on Friday, Oct. 20th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in cooperation with United Blood Services. It you would like to give blood, follow the link below to read through some important information and to ensure that you qualify to give blood:

http://www.unitedbloodservices.org/pdf/bs300l-ubs.pdf

If you qualify and want to give blood at the drive, you can sign up at this link:

http://www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=731035&opidh=E3CAE10F4182CAC701A698F0CDF2E130&idt=43011.6323032

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/17/2017

Originator:
Leslie Dodson

Email:
ethan.dodson@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2017

Location:
The bloodmobile will be parked in the Northwest bus turnout in front of the Student Union Building

