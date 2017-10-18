



Nominations for outstanding faculty members can be made at



For any questions regarding this process, feel free to contact Heather Sitkie at heather.sitkie@ttu.edu

Professing Excellence is a formal ceremony in which Texas Tech students are given the opportunity to nominate faculty members and present awards to those who have demonstrated exceptional educational skills. The awards are given to outstanding faculty who go above and beyond, both inside and outside the classroom, to impact their students' learning and academic success.Nominations for outstanding faculty members can be made at https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/professingexcellence . All nominations are due by February 4th. To submit an award nomination you must live on campus. This year's Professing Excellence presentations will take place on Tuesday, April 3rd at 3pm in the Matador Room in the SUB.For any questions regarding this process, feel free to contact Heather Sitkie at heather.sitkie@ttu.edu Posted:

10/18/2017



Originator:

Heather Sitkie



Email:

heather.sitkie@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

