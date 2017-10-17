Researcher, Dr. Jaclyn Cravens, in the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at Texas Tech is asking for your help on a research project “Technology, the Internet and Intimate Partner Relationships.” The survey will take approximately 30 minutes of your time, be completed online at your convenience, and will ask questions about you (age, education), your relationship, social media and the Internet use, and will help enhance the understanding of technology use and relationships. To participate you must be 18 years of age or older, in a committed relationship, and BOTH you and your partner must be willing to participate. Participation is voluntary, and you can discontinue at any time. The results are anonymous and confidential and your partner will not be able to see your responses. Participants will receive one $10 gift card ($20 total per couple). The gift card will be sent electronically via email. To participate or for more information please contact Dr. Cravens at TTU by email:jaclyn.cravens@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.