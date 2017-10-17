ENGL 5334 (History of the English Language: Who Owns English?) still has openings for the Spring 2018 term (Thursday afternoons, 2:00-5:00). We will look at English in its context as an Indo-European and a Germanic language, starting from its origins in Anglo-Saxon England through its permutations into Middle English, Early Modern English, and Present-Day English, and then ending with English as a world language. The main question we will look at: given the shifting place of English as an insular language, a colonial language, and then a worldwide language, to whom can it be said that English really belongs (if to anyone)? The first half of the course will focus more on the linguistic development of medieval and early modern English, while the second half will focus more on the spread of English around the world and the social, cultural, and political implications of its current position as a language with international importance in commerce, education, and other fields. This course assumes no prior experience with historical English language study; students of English, education, history, philosophy, museum science, linguistics, foreign languages, and medieval/early modern studies have all taken this class in the past and gained some valuable insights from it, but students from all disciplines are welcome. Please contact Dr. Brian McFadden, the course instructor (brian.mcfadden@ttu.edu), or Dr. Kanika Batra, the English Department graduate director (kanika.batra@ttu.edu), for further information on enrolling in the course.