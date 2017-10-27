Get your spelunk on and come explore some caves with the OPC!

Calling all adventure seekers and future cave dwellers! Come explore the hidden vertical caves in the land of enchantment with The Outdoor Pursuits Center. Learn proper ascending and descending techniques as well as enjoy short hikes along the way. Some of the caves will involve up to 70 ft rappels and/or include small passages that require crawling and squirming.

The trip will leave Friday evening, the 27th of October, and return Sunday and includes transportation, food, and gear for a fee of $85. Come sign up at the Outdoor Pursuits Center located near the rec entrance. We only have 3 spots left so take this amazing opportunity! Posted:

10/17/2017



Originator:

Megan Lively



Email:

megan.c.lively@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/27/2017



Location:

Carlsbad, New Mexico



