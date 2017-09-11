Take the Universum Career Assessment now!
In return for taking the Career Assessment, you will get a full personal profile analysis and description of your career type.
Click here to take the survey.
By taking the Universum Career Assessment you will be:
- Indirectly telling us how Texas Tech University’s career services could improve, based on the services that we offer.
- Share your top 5 ideal employers, so we can invite them to join you on campus!
- Express your short-term and long-term goals, so universities and employers know what really matters to you!