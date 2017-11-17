Undergraduate Students,

Is becoming a more self-aware professional one of your goals? Or is finding a new job or internship? If so, Universum can help. Take this survey and receive a report!

The Universum Career Assessment is the world's largest career tool connecting talented students like YOU with top employers. Upon completion of the test you will:

Discover your career personality type Be able to benchmark yourself against your peers Receive a list of 10 employers that are a culture fit for you

Click on the below link to take the survey!

https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/18texastech

Brought to you by the University Career Center in partnership with Universum