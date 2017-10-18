|
Tune in on Facebook LIVE on Women's Leadership Alliance's Facebook page to watch us interview women leaders on campus. This week's interviews include:
- Suzanne Tapp of the Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center at Texas Tech will be interviewed at 11am on Wednesday, October 18th.
- Dr. Dana Weiser, Assitant Professor in TTU's Human Development and Family Studies program, will be interviewed on Friday, October 20th, at 10:30am.
|Posted:
10/18/2017
Originator:
Katherine Haley
Email:
katherine.haley@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
