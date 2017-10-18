TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Minute Mentoring! This Week with Suzanne Tapp and Dr. Dana Weiser
Tune in on Facebook LIVE on Women's Leadership Alliance's Facebook page to watch us interview women leaders on campus. This week's interviews include:
  • Suzanne Tapp of the Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center at Texas Tech will be interviewed at 11am on Wednesday, October 18th.
  • Dr. Dana Weiser, Assitant Professor in TTU's Human Development and Family Studies program, will be interviewed on Friday, October 20th, at 10:30am.
Posted:
10/18/2017

Originator:
Katherine Haley

Email:
katherine.haley@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories