Advocacy Campaign Against Islamophobia in Barcelona

"The Prejudice Test: A Grassroots Advocacy Campaign Against Islamophobia in Barcelona" presents a challenging teaching experience from the Master of Strategic Communication program at the University of Stirling (Scotland) and Pompeu Fabra University in Spain.  Fifteen students from 12 countries developed a public advocacy digital campaign targeting Islamophobia. Dr. Lluís Mas Manchón is a visiting scholar in the Center for Communication Research in the College of Media & Communication.

This event, sponsored by the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, is free and open to the public.  Light refreshments will be served. 
10/18/2017

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Media and Communication

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:45 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2017

Media & Communication 156

