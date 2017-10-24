"The Prejudice Test: A Grassroots Advocacy Campaign Against Islamophobia in Barcelona" presents a challenging teaching experience from the Master of Strategic Communication program at the University of Stirling (Scotland) and Pompeu Fabra University in Spain. Fifteen students from 12 countries developed a public advocacy digital campaign targeting Islamophobia. Dr. Lluís Mas Manchón is a visiting scholar in the Center for Communication Research in the College of Media & Communication.

