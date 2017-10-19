You're invited to the Climate Change Cinema Screening of "Between Earth & Sky" on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse, as part of the Flatland Film Festival. Tickets are available for $3 online at https://drafthouse.com/event/climate-cinema





Featuring a Q&A Panel with Director Paul Allen Hunton and TTU Climate Scientist, Dr. Katherine Hayhoe.





BETWEEN EARTH & SKY: Mixing interviews with some of the world's leading scientists in climate change and arctic soils, with the day to day struggle of native Alaskans living on the front lines of global warming, Between Earth & Sky shows the calamity of climate change that has started in Alaska, but that will soon engulf the globe.





The Flatland Film Festival was founded in October 2004. Flatland Film is a program of LHUCA that aims to cultivate an appreciation for film, video, and the digital moving-image expression, and to support artists working in this mode of expression.





Climate Cinema is a film series hosted at the Alamo Drafthouse by the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. This series explores the impacts of climate on our lives through film, with the goal of spurring discussions on the impacts and consequences of climate on our lives. So often, public conversations on climate focus on difficult statistics, myths, or politically motivated statements. Through a mixture of popular films and engaging documentaries, the Climate Science Center hopes to direct conversations beyond politics by focusing on people. After each film, a Climate Science Center expert will give a brief commentary and engage with the audience in Q&A, which we believe is critical to achieving the mutual benefit of sharing knowledge and experience between and among all participants.



