If you and your partner are each at least 18 years old (with one of you between 18-25), are not married or live together, are interested in talking about your relationship, and would like to receive $40 (per couple), please contact Mohsen Fouladi at pilotSR@gmai.com or (806)742-1776. Mr. Fouladi will contact you to answer questions and schedule an appointment. The study is being supervised by Drs. Sylvia Niehuis and Alan Reifman, and has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/19/2017



Originator:

Mohsen Fouladi



Email:

mohsen.fouladi@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





