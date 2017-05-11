Across South Texas, more than 5,000 students and countless alumni and friends have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

For these students, Harvey has damaged homes and devastated lives. For others serving in the National Guard and in medical residencies, their lives will be disrupted as they respond to the call to serve others. These effects will be felt for months to come.

To help TTU students affected, the College of Human Sciences invites you to participate in our Hand Up for Harvey Obstacle Course on November 5, 2017.

To register and/or donate visit www.hs.ttu.edu/handup.





Please contact Amber Loy (amber.loy@ttu.edu) or Donna Burt (donna.burt@ttu.edu) for more information.