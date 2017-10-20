As part of Week Without Violence, Women's & Gender Studies is hosting a table for the Clothesline Project on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct 24 & 26, SUB across from Copy Mail, 11:30am-1:00pm.

The Clothesline Project has been displayed at Texas Tech University each year since the late 90's. People in and around the Lubbock Community, including Texas Tech, who visited the display, reflecting the reality that violence is a problem everywhere, made all of the shirts in this display.

The Clothesline Project provides evidence that incest, domestic violence, and sexual violence exists in our communities. It is a visual reminder of statistics that we often ignore. It gives a voice to those who have been forcibly silenced. Hopefully, it stirs us to action. A public must be informed about violence in order to act to prevent it. Information on how to recognize and prevent violence, reach out to survivors, and make a difference in the community is provided at each display of the project. Most importantly, this project provides survivors with a venue to courageously break the silence and make us aware. This Clothesline Project is a tribute to them.