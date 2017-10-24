The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a free concert featuring the Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 24) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Associate director of bands Duane Hill will conduct the performance.





Inspired by travels to Asia in May 2017, Professor Hill has titled this concert “Asia Adventures” and has programmed music for wind band that sources folk song melodies and rhythms from both Korea and Japan.





The evening’s musical travelogue begins with two treatments of the well-known Korean folk melody “Arirang” in the first two works of the program. Korean-Japanese composer Chang Su Koh arranged both “Arirang” and the nostalgic Japanese children’s song “Akatonbo” for wind band, using traditional Korean rhythmic devices to propel the collaboration of both countries’ musical styles.





A recognizable staple in band music, John Barnes Chance’s “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” subjects the pentatonic “Arirang” melody to a series of creative compositional maneuvers to showcase the various sections of the band.





Having studied with Cindy McTee at the University of North Texas, Japanese composer, arranger, and clinician Yo Goto has become a skilled exponent of wind band artistry in both the United States and Japan. Goto’s “Lachrymae” is based on a dirge written by English Renaissance composer John Dowland, and is intended as a requiem for victims of political violence.





Finally, Toshio Mashima’s “Les Trois Notes Du Japon” was written for the world-renowned Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra as a set of evocative nature pieces about the courtship of cranes, a snowy river in winter, and summer festivals across Japan. Of special note in the final movement is the presence of drumming rhythms that are associated with the Nebuta Festival in Aomori, which is the hometown of the composer’s mother.