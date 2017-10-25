MVP Green Zone Module I: Core Training is open to all faculty and staff members and is the first module in this veterans’ advocacy training. This program is designed to assist faculty and staff to better serve student veterans and their family members on campus. In this module, attendees will learn about transition issues which veterans face as they transition out of the service and into the university environment, Texas Tech's population of veteran students, and on/off campus resources. This Green Zone module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, Hiring Veterans, Community GZ. Event Start: 10/25/2017 10:00:00 AM Event End: 10/25/2017 11:30:00 AM Registration Link and Instructions: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mvp/green_zone.php

