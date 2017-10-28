The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a free concert featuring the University Choir and the Women’s Chorale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Director of choral studies Alan Zabriskie and graduate conductors Ryan Person and Minji Kim will conduct the University Choir. Associate director of choral studies Carolyn Cruse and graduate conductor Ryan Person will conduct the Women’s Chorale.

Student voices singing together will lovingly present choral music at its most reassuring and empowering throughout this program full of meaningful poetry and memorable compositions.

The University Choir will provide several spirit-lifting exhortations in the form of religious texts set by choral composers. Having taught choral masters like Williametta Spencer and Morten Lauridsen, Halsey Stevens gave an inarguable architectsure and an intimate understanding of choral writing to all of his works, including “To Music Bent” from his famous “Campion Suite.” Aaron Jay Kernis’ wildly varied compositional style gives voice to the exuberant verse “I cannot dance” by thirteenth-century visionary poet Mechthild of Magdeburg.

Older contributions come in the form of Johann Sebastian Bach’s exultant motet Singet dem Herrn, Anton Bruckner’s motet setting of the steadfast plainchant text Os justi, and a sort of compositional successor to Bruckner’s work in English composer Charles Villiers Stanford’s Beati Quorum Via. In response to recent tragic events and in an outpouring of compassion, the University Choir will also perform the comforting “Flight Song” by Kim André Arnesen, with a text by noted choral poet and librettist Euan Tait.

Choosing to evoke some very old texts, the unique colors of the Women’s Chorale will include several collaborating musicians for their selections. Oboe and flute will paint an appropriately pastoral picture in Z. Randall Stroope’s luscious setting of the beloved Psalm 23. A mystical twelfth-century religious chant attributed to Saint Hildegard von Bingen is given a modernized and enrapturing compositional treatment by Tarik O’Regan.

The premiere of Stacey Gibbs’ arrangement of the traditional spiritual “Plenty Good Room” will be led by graduate conducting student Ryan Person as a part of the Women’s Choir Consortium Commission. Andrea Ramsey’s “Truth,” setting a heartfelt poetic affirmation by Gardenia Bruce to the heartbeat of a djembe, is a work that was also brought about as a result of the same consortium.

Finally, David Brunner’s ecstatic setting of the poem “All I Was Doing Was Breathing” marries the metaphysically transformative text by female Hindu mystic Mirabai to the otherworldly combination of women’s voices, cello, and tabla to vividly realize the potency of inner strength and community.