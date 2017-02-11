Book Signing & Refreshments after the talk Bring your own copy or buy one there! Barry Lopez - Arctic Dreams, About this Life, Resistance

John Freeman - How to Read a Novelist, Maps

Barry Lopez is the author of nine works of fiction and six works of nonfiction, including Arctic Dreams, for which he received the National Book Award, and Of Wolves and Men, a finalist for the National Book Award. His stories and essays appear regularly in Harper's, Granta, Freeman's, National Geographic, Orion, The Georgia Review, and other publications, and he is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim, Lannan, and National Science foundations. His work is widely translated and anthologized. He lives in rural western Oregon, and has been a Visiting Distinguished Scholar at Texas Tech since 2003.





John Freeman was the editor of Granta until 2013. His books include How to Read a Novelist, Tales of Two Cities, and Tales of Two Americas. Maps, his debut collection of poems, is out from Copper Canyon in fall 2017. He is the executive editor at Literary Hub and teaches at the New School and New York University. His work has appeared in the New Yorker and the Paris Review and has been translated into twenty languages.





