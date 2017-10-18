Sociology is offering SOC 3300 Special Topics: Law, Crime, & Terrorism at the TTU Seville Center in Spain Summer I from May 21 – June 18, 2018.

In SOC 3300 Special Topics: Law, Crime, & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We will take field trips to Granada, Madrid, Cordoba, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalucia and the Seville Provincial Court.

This course also serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, criminology & forensics concentration students, and it can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans. At the graduate level (SOC 7000), the course entails a greater emphasis on individual research, and your work will be presented at an international colloquium.

For more information contact Dr. Ignacio Luis Ramirez: L.Ramirez@ttu.edu.