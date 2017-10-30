TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Stop Waiting For Food.

Why wait! You can now order food from participating Hospitality Services locations with the Tapingo app!

Download Tapingo
Browse Menus
Order Pickup
Enjoy!

Available on the App Store and Google Play.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/30/2017

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories