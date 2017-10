Free Week for Paid Instructionals Classes

FREE week for Paid Instructional Fitness Classes 10/16-10/22 includes the following classes:

Acroyoga

Boxing

Athlete X

Ballet

Bellydance

Powerlifiting

TRX/pilates

Bachata

Salsa

Better Bodies BootCamp

Better Bodies Matador

Posted:

10/19/2017



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming