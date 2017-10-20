TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PARADE CORRECTION

It’s Homecoming Week and you know what that means! Homecoming Parade is right around the corner! Don’t miss it on Friday evening from First Baptist Church all the way to the United Supermarkets Arena. We start rolling at 6pm!
10/19/2017

Dawn Warren

dawn.warren@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2017

Broadway Entrance to Campus

