It’s Homecoming Week and you know what that means! Homecoming Parade is right around the corner! Don’t miss it on Friday evening from First Baptist Church all the way to the United Supermarkets Arena. We start rolling at 6pm! Posted:

10/19/2017



Dawn Warren



dawn.warren@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/20/2017



Broadway Entrance to Campus



