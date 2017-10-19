



KTTZ-FM 89.1 is raising money and awareness of all the radio programming we have to offer. Support your station for classical, educational, informational and NPR programming. Plus, keep local content on our air with shows like The Front Row, Inside Texas Tech, Faith Matters and Music Crossroads of Texas!



No amount is too small! All new donors receive your choice of KTTZ Earbuds or a Special Edition 30th Anniversary Poster as thank you gift and are entered in for a chance to win an apple iPad.





Did you know you can use payroll deduction for donations and membership? For more information email: denae.griffith@ttu.edu



KTTZ FM Schedule Have you ever wanted to become a member of Texas Tech Public Radio? Well here's your chance… on New Donor Friday, October 20th!KTTZ-FM 89.1 is raising money and awareness of all the radio programming we have to offer. Support your station for classical, educational, informational and NPR programming. Plus, keep local content on our air with shows like The Front Row, Inside Texas Tech, Faith Matters and Music Crossroads of Texas!No amount is too small! All new donors receive your choice of KTTZ Earbuds or a Special Edition 30th Anniversary Poster as thank you gift and are entered in for a chance to win an apple iPad.

DONATE HERE (New Donors – mention either earbuds or poster in the comments section) or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone.Did you know you can use payroll deduction for donations and membership? For more information email: denae.griffith@ttu.edu Posted:

10/19/2017



Originator:

Rebekah Ivey



Email:

becky.ivey@ttu.edu



Department:

KTTZ Television Station





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events

