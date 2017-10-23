On Monday October 23, 2017 Future Lawyers of Today is having a general information meeting in the Media and Communication building in room 082 (downstairs). If you are interested in a career in law, developing your resume, getting community service opportunities and bettering yourself and your future please stop by! We will be going over general information about the organization, different opportunities within the organization, as well as our membership requirements and benefits.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

