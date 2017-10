Do you have basketball experience and want to help the Lady Raiders prepare for their opponents this season? We want YOU to join the Lady Raider Basketball Practice Squad!!





Requirements: Must be enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours)





Perks: Priority registration & Under Armour apparel and shoes!





If interested, please contact Becca Bornhorst at becca.bornhorst@ttu.edu or Ashlee Villarreal at ashlee.villarreal@ttu.edu