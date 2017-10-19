The Texas Tech University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is celebrating our faculty and staff at the Red Raiders football game against Iowa State on October 21, and tickets are still available!

As part of Texas Tech Employee Appreciation Day, university employees can each receive one complimentary ticket and purchase up to three additional tickets for $1 each.

To reserve tickets to the homecoming game against the Cyclones, go to the ticketing website, enter your Texas Tech R# in the ENTER PROMOTIONAL CODE field and hit GO. Select FIND TICKETS and choose up to four seats. Once you have chosen your seats, select your preferred delivery method and checkout.

You may also purchase tickets at the Texas Tech Athletics Tickets Office located on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium or by phone at (806) 742-8324 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You must have your employee identification card to make in-person ticket purchases.

For more information, visit the FAQ page on the Texas Tech Athletics website.