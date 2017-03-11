Procession Schedule:



5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center) - 601 Indiana Avenue



· Artwork with Día theme by nine local artists and the Hutchinson Middle School students.



· Ofrenda photos from Houston’s MECA (Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts)



· Mariachi Music by Mariachi Los Matadores in the Hall of Nations



· Activities: flores de papel, face painting, and sugar skull decorating



· Strolling Catrinas and drummers from the TTU School of Music







6:30 – 7:30 p.m. TTU School of Art – 18th & Flint Avenue



· Landmark Arts will present a “traditional” Day of the Dead Ofrenda in the South Gallery in memory of all of those who died due to the effects of Climate Change.



· Landmark & Studio Galleries will present Current Reflection on the Natural and Manmade, an exhibition of contemporary craft by thirty-two artists from around the US, curated by Gail M. Brown.







7:30 – 8:30 p.m. LHUCA – Avenue J and Mac Davis Lane



· Artwork by Irons Middle School in the Minnie Quickenstedt Underwood Graffiti Building



· Artwork by Lubbock High School, Hutchinson Middle School, and Evans Middle School in the Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery.



· First Friday Art Trail exhibitions and activities on LHUCA campus.







6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center – 1801 Crickets Avenue



· On display in the Fine Arts Gallery: Celebracion, an annual invitational exhibition of artwork that explores the history of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.



· From 6:30 – 9:30, Group Vesso will provide entertainment in the Meadows Courtyard.



· Traditional refreshments will be offered.







For more information, call 806-742-3667.



Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.



Posted:

10/19/2017



Originator:

Javier Lopez



Email:

javi.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 11/3/2017



Location:

Office of International Affairs at 601 Indiana Avenue



