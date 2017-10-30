No preparation necessary just come and read from the script. All woman identifying (*) faculty, staff and students are encouraged to audition. The format will be this: Upon arrival, each person will be given a short script, and a decent amount of time to go over it and get ready to audition the lines. We will call people in to try out, based on the order that they arrive. You do not have to stay the entire time. Once we get your information and hear you try out, you are free to leave.





(*) Note: For male (or those who do not identify with female) faculty, staff and students, if you are interested in being a part of the planning/organizing of Lubbock V-Men contact Tech FMLA. What is V-Men? Go to this web site here: http://vspot.vday.org/available_events/VMEN

• What are the Vagina Monologues?

The Vagina Monologues, award-winning play, is based on V-Day Founder/playwright Eve Ensler's interviews with more than 200 women. With humor and grace the piece celebrates women's sexuality and strength. Through this play and the liberation of this one word, countless women throughout the world have taken control of their bodies and their lives. For more than seventeen years, The Vagina Monologues has given voice to experiences and feelings not previously exposed in public.

• Did you perform last year? Want to do it again?

Come to the auditions so we can assign you your script.

• Are there volunteer options?

If you want to help, be a part of, and make a difference, join the many organizers across campus and the Lubbock community for the Vagina Monologues today. Contact the members of Tech FMLA by email if you want to work behind the scenes as a volunteer. Email: texastechfmla@gmail.com

The Vaginal Monologues performance will be February 15th, 16th, and 17th!





The Women's Studies Program supports the TTU Tech FMLA and other student organizations that have formed on campus to empower women and girls.





CONTACT: Tech FMLA, texastechfmla@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Visit our web site; http://ttu.orgsync.com/org/techfmla/home