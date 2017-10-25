Come one, come all to the Blue Light Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday, October 25th from 6:30-8:30pm! Starting at the Murray Clock Tower, solve the given clues to try to find various emergency blue lights around campus. Participants will receive Bahama Buck's upon completion and complete fun tasks along the way. As a part of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, this is a great opportunity for students to explore campus and discover where the Blue Lights are located. Tech Safe hopes to see YOU there! For more updates and information, check out facebook.com/TTURHA