Free webinars and sessions will be available throughout the week, Monday through Friday. Some will be available for virtual attendance, while others will be hosted by eLearning. Be sure to visit our website, National Distance Learning Week (NDLW) will be celebrated from November 6-10, 2017. During NDLW, all USDLA sectors including Pre-K-12, Higher Education, Corporate, Government/Military and Telehealth will educate their constituents on the amazing growth in distance learning and showcase their accomplishments.TTU eLearning and Academic Partnerships is celebrating with a kick-off event Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00-11:00 a.m., featuring a come-and-go technology fair and open-house. Plan on meeting our new eLearning teams, learn more about how we can help you with your online courses and see our freshly renovated space on the fifth floor of Texas Tech Plaza. There will also be refreshments and door prizes!Free webinars and sessions will be available throughout the week, Monday through Friday. Some will be available for virtual attendance, while others will be hosted by eLearning. Be sure to visit our website, elearning.ttu.edu/ dl-week-2017 , for the latest info and keep an eye on our e-newsletter, From Anywhere, for more details. Posted:

11/6/2017



Originator:

Timothy Howard



Email:

timothy.howard@ttu.edu



Department:

eLearning Marketing



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2017



Location:

TTU Plaza Building, 1901 University Avenue



