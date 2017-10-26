The Texas Tech University School of Music and the Tuba-Euphonium Studio of Dr. Kevin Wass will host their annual free “Octubafest” concert at 8:00 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Dr. Wass will conduct a massed low brass ensemble made up of tuba and euphonium students from his studio.

The storied tradition of tubas accompanying the music popularly performed for German Oktoberfest events all across the world will be celebrated in this seasonal performance event, which will also contain its fair share of music in the spirit of Halloween.

The depth and power of low brass instruments will amply introduce the concert with both Richard Strauss’ “Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare” and Enrique Crespo’s “Bruckner Etude,” which pays homage to the riveting brass sonorities of legendary Austrian Romantic symphonist Anton Bruckner.

Percussion graduate student Josh Frans will join euphonium soloists Ross Reinhart and Tim Wilson for maverick American composer Michael Daugherty’s quirky “Timbuktuba.” A brief moment of dolorous reflection in Johann Sebastian Bach’s recognizable sacred song “Komm, süßer Tod” (“Come, Sweet Death”) will appropriately set the mood for Halloween amidst several catchy traditional tunes associated with the Oktoberfest.





Instantly recognizable melodies like the jaunty “Clarinet Polka” and the swaying waltz-time of “Ach! du lieber Augustin” will transport the audience straight to the hallowed Wiesn fairgrounds in Munich, officially called “Theresienwiese” (“Theresa’s meadows”). In character with the entertainment to be found at the world’s largest “Volksfest,” songs will also be performed that espouse the cultural heritage of the country’s food and beverages. Favorites like “In München steht ein Hofbräuhaus,” “Ein Prosit,” and the internationally revered “Im Himmel gibt’s kein Bier” will readily adapt themselves to the bold, room-filling sound of low brass.