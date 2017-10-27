Please join us this Friday, October 27th at 1:15 pm in Room 124 in the College of Human Sciences for yummy popcorn and an informational meeting about the Personal Financial Planning course in Prague Summer I 2018. The life skills that you will learn in this class are skills that every adult MUST learn for a successful life! You might as well learn them while you enjoying one of the most beautiful countries in Europe! Your parents will be thrilled that you learned them!