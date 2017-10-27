TTU HomeTechAnnounce

POPCORN! PRAGUE!! PERSONAL FINANCIAL PLANNING!!!
Please join us this Friday, October 27th at 1:15 pm in Room 124 in the College of Human Sciences for yummy popcorn and an informational meeting about the Personal Financial Planning course in Prague Summer I 2018.  The life skills that you will learn in this class are skills that every adult MUST learn for a successful life!  You might as well learn them while you enjoying one of the most beautiful countries in Europe!  Your parents will be thrilled that you learned them!
Posted:
10/25/2017

Originator:
Janeen Gilliam

Email:
janeen.gilliam@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2017

Location:
Human Sciences Room 124

