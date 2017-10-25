The Texas Tech University School of Music and the Viola Studio of Kimberly Sparr will host their first annual “Viola Rodeo” event on Saturday (Oct. 28) and Sunday (Oct. 29).

Student and community violists and viola enthusiasts from the Lubbock area and beyond will all collaborate for this weekend full of performance and fellowship opportunities, which will culminate in two featured performances that are both free and open to the public.

Two beginner-friendly yoga classes designed specifically for musicians will be presented by TTU flute studio graduate student and Kripalu Yoga instructor Claire Howard. The purposes of the classes will be to encourage body awareness as violists warm up for practice, and to combat the stressful conditions of performance anxiety.

Activities on Saturday include a masterclass and recital featuring guest artist Jason Bonham, who is principal violist of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The masterclass will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall, and is free and open to the public. Bonham is on the faculties of California State University and Biola University. He has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, among many others. In 2016 he performed as guest principal violist of the Pacific Northwest Ballet for the 2016 live radio broadcast of “Coppelia.” As a chamber musician, he has performed with members of the Emerson Quartet, Boston Chamber Society, Chicago Pro Musica, Cavatina Trio, Eastman Trio, and the Fry Street Quartet.

In addition to Bonham’s masterclass appearance with viola students in the TTU studio, he will share a faculty artist recital with TTU assistant professor of viola Kimberly Sparr. The recital will be on Saturday (Oct. 28) at 2:00p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall. TTU collaborative pianists Tatiana Mann and Susan Wass will join Bonham and Sparr to present two towering Romantic-era works that take advantage of the viola’s unique sound: Robert Schumann’s “Märchenbilder” (“Fairy Tales”) and Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata.” Bonham will additionally perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Viola da Gamba Sonata in G Major, and the recital will close with a contemporary work for viola duet titled “Nocturne,” by Scott Slapin.

Saturday’s events will end at 4:00p.m. with a viola ensemble “play-in,” inviting viola players and any other available and interested performers to join in music that will be presented on the Viola Studio’s recital on Sunday. Sunday’s activities will include a masterclass presented by Sparr at 10:00a.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall, followed by a viola ensemble rehearsal at 1:00p.m. and the TTU Viola Studio’s recital at 2:00p.m. (also in Hemmle Recital Hall). The studio’s program will consist of several combinations of violas performing both with and without keyboard accompaniment, including some very special repertoire presentations due to the density of viola players present throughout the weekend. Sparr will collaborate with faculty colleagues Blair Williams and Mark Morton to present the hilariously acrobatic “Sonata for Viola Four Hands and Harpsichord” by Peter Schickele, better known to classical music fans as P.D.Q. Bach. Small viola ensembles will perform an arrangement of Franz Schubert’s famous song “Der Erlkönig,” an abstract John Cage work entitled “Dream,” and Jeremy Cohen’s “Cowperson’s Lament” to fit the “rodeo” theme. Sparr and top viola students from the studio will finally perform lesser-known British composer York Bowen’s “Fantasie for Four Violas.”