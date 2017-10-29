The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a family-friendly concert featuring the University Symphony Orchestra and several special guests at 7:00 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) in Hemmle Recital Hall. Director of orchestral studies Philip Mann and graduate conductor Cristian Cimei will conduct the orchestra’s selections.

Always a community favorite, this concert will be preceded by several activities for children and their parents. Costumes are encouraged and welcomed for the entire event. There will be an “Instrument Petting Zoo” starting at 5:00 p.m. in the School of Music’s Band Hall (Room 011). Members of the orchestra will be available to demonstrate all the instruments of the orchestra, and will additionally extend the invitation for children to try out any of the instruments in person. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Costume Contest, where winners will be selected for a chance to conduct the orchestra at the end of the full concert. Just before the orchestra performs, the young students of the TTU String Project will be invited to the Hemmle stage and to the organ loft to tell a Halloween story with sound effects and special music.

Master of ceremonies Tatiana Mann will engage the audience and introduce each selection by the full orchestra. Maestro Mann will begin the concert by conducting Johann Strauss II’s blustery overture to his opera “Die Fledermaus” (“The Bat”). It will be followed by a work that is instantly recognizable to any fans of Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” film: the infernally foreboding “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky.

Graduate conductor Cimei will lead the rest of the performance, as the orchestra offers pieces that are popularly associated with Halloween. Cast members Travis Burge, Sarah-Clementine Mire, and Joshua Reynolds from TTU’s November 2016 production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” will reprise their roles for the numbers “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You.” The slashing musical sequence of “The Murder” from Bernard Herrmann’s score to the Alfred Hitchcock film “Psycho” will set the stage for tone poems that paint vivid and sometimes scary musical portraits. Camille Saint-Saëns’ whirlwind “Danse Macabre” depicts Death playing his fiddle for skeletons at midnight on Halloween, and Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” invites the audience to join the court of a troll king and his courtiers of gnomes and goblins. Finally, Cimei and the orchestra will delight the younger audience with some sparkling music from John Williams’ beloved score to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The concert and all its introductory activities are free and open to the public.